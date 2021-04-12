See All Nurse Practitioners in Grand Rapids, MI
Mark Contreras Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Mark Contreras

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
5.0 (2)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Mark Contreras

Mark Contreras is a Nurse Practitioner in Grand Rapids, MI. 

Mark Contreras works at Catherine's Health Center in Grand Rapids, MI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Nurse Practitioners
Compare with other nearby providers
Liz Stob, NP
Liz Stob, NP
0.0 (0)
View Profile

Mark Contreras' Office Locations

  1. 1
    Catherine's Health Center
    1211 Lafayette Ave NE, Grand Rapids, MI 49505 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (616) 336-8800
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Priority Health

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Mark Contreras?

    Apr 12, 2021
    The best medical treatment I’ve received.
    — Apr 12, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Mark Contreras
    How would you rate your experience with Mark Contreras?
    • Likelihood of recommending Mark Contreras to family and friends

    Mark Contreras' Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Mark Contreras

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Mark Contreras.

    About Mark Contreras

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1477049518
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Mark Contreras is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Mark Contreras is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Mark Contreras has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Mark Contreras has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Mark Contreras works at Catherine's Health Center in Grand Rapids, MI. View the full address on Mark Contreras’s profile.

    2 patients have reviewed Mark Contreras. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Mark Contreras.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Mark Contreras, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Mark Contreras appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Mark Contreras?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.