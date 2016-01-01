See All Nurse Practitioners in Las Vegas, NV
Mark Culanag, MSN

Family Medicine (Nurse Practitioner)
Accepting new patients
4 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Mark Culanag, MSN

Mark Culanag, MSN is a Family Medicine Nurse Practitioner in Las Vegas, NV. They specialize in Family Medicine (Nurse Practitioner), has 4 years of experience. They graduated from Maryville University St. Louis.

Mark Culanag works at Guadalupe Medical Center in Las Vegas, NV. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Mark Culanag's Office Locations

    Guadalupe Medical Center
    6804 W Cheyenne Ave, Las Vegas, NV 89108 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (702) 384-1110
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    8:00am - 3:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Adult Type 1 Diabetes
Adult Type 2 Diabetes
Cluster Headache
Adult Type 1 Diabetes
Adult Type 2 Diabetes
Cluster Headache

Adult Type 1 Diabetes
Adult Type 2 Diabetes
Cluster Headache
Diabetes Type 2
Hyperlipidemia
Hypertension
Migraine
Tension Headache
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare

    Ratings & Reviews
    About Mark Culanag, MSN

    Specialties
    • Family Medicine (Nurse Practitioner)
    Years of Experience
    • 4 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Tagalog
    NPI Number
    • 1306489331
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Maryville University St. Louis
    Undergraduate School
    • Roseman University Of Health Sciences, Henderson,Nevada
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Mark Culanag, MSN is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Mark Culanag is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Mark Culanag has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Mark Culanag works at Guadalupe Medical Center in Las Vegas, NV. View the full address on Mark Culanag’s profile.

    Mark Culanag has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Mark Culanag.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Mark Culanag, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Mark Culanag appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

