Mark Emmitt, MFT

Marriage & Family Therapy
5.0 (7)
Call for new patient details

Overview

Mark Emmitt, MFT is a Marriage & Family Therapist in Simi Valley, CA. 

Mark Emmitt works at Families Counseling Center in Simi Valley, CA with other offices in Westlake Village, CA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Families Counseling Center
    1633 Erringer Rd Ste 204, Simi Valley, CA 93065 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (805) 522-5116
    2277 Townsgate Rd Ste 102, Westlake Village, CA 91361 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (818) 857-7175

Experience & Treatment Frequency

ADHD and-or ADD
Adjustment Disorder
Anxiety
ADHD and-or ADD
Adjustment Disorder
Anxiety

ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Attention Deficit Disorder (ADD) Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Counseling Services Chevron Icon
Couples Therapy Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Family Psychotherapy Chevron Icon
Marriage Break-Up Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy Services Chevron Icon
Stress Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Oct 09, 2021
    I had an extremely hard time finding a therapist much less one I felt actually listened and cared. He taught me so many useful skills and taught me how to thing of things from a different perspective. If I had not moved out of state I would 100% still be going to him. I highly highly recommened him.
    About Mark Emmitt, MFT

    Specialties
    • Marriage & Family Therapy
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1770617789
    Frequently Asked Questions

