Mark Emmitt, MFT
Mark Emmitt, MFT is a Marriage & Family Therapist in Simi Valley, CA.
Locations
Families Counseling Center1633 Erringer Rd Ste 204, Simi Valley, CA 93065 Directions (805) 522-5116
- 2 2277 Townsgate Rd Ste 102, Westlake Village, CA 91361 Directions (818) 857-7175
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
Ratings & Reviews
I had an extremely hard time finding a therapist much less one I felt actually listened and cared. He taught me so many useful skills and taught me how to thing of things from a different perspective. If I had not moved out of state I would 100% still be going to him. I highly highly recommened him.
About Mark Emmitt, MFT
- Marriage & Family Therapy
- English
- 1770617789
7 patients have reviewed Mark Emmitt. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Mark Emmitt.
