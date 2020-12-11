Overview of Mark Ernst, PA-C

Mark Ernst, PA-C is a Pain Management Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They specialize in Pain Management, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from Cornell Med Coll.



Mark Ernst works at Pain Matters Wellness Center in Las Vegas, NV. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.