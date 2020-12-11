See All Pain Medicine Doctors in Las Vegas, NV
Mark Ernst, PA-C

Pain Management
4.0 (4)
Accepting new patients
23 years of experience

Overview of Mark Ernst, PA-C

Mark Ernst, PA-C is a Pain Management Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They specialize in Pain Management, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from Cornell Med Coll.

Mark Ernst works at Pain Matters Wellness Center in Las Vegas, NV. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Mark Ernst's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Pain Matters Wellness Center
    5235 S Durango Dr Ste 2, Las Vegas, NV 89113 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (702) 685-8585
    Monday
    10:00am - 6:00pm
    Tuesday
    10:00am - 6:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:00am - 3:00pm
    Thursday
    7:00am - 3:00pm
    Friday
    7:00am - 12:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Arthritis
Back Pain
Botox® for Chronic Migraine
Arthritis
Back Pain
Botox® for Chronic Migraine

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Botox® for Chronic Migraine Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Management Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Hip Pain Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Hip Pain
Hormone Pellet Therapy Chevron Icon
Hormone Replacement Therapy Chevron Icon
Hormone Testing Chevron Icon
Hormone Therapy, Men Chevron Icon
Knee Injuries Chevron Icon
Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Nerve Blocks Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Pain Management Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Shoulder Pain Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Sports Injuries Chevron Icon
Sprain Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Sprain
Weight Loss Management Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Cigna
    • Culinary Health Fund
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    About Mark Ernst, PA-C

    Specialties
    • Pain Management
    Years of Experience
    • 23 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1467404426
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Cornell Med Coll
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Mark Ernst, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Mark Ernst is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Mark Ernst has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Mark Ernst works at Pain Matters Wellness Center in Las Vegas, NV. View the full address on Mark Ernst’s profile.

    4 patients have reviewed Mark Ernst. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Mark Ernst.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Mark Ernst, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Mark Ernst appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

