Mark Fisher has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Mark Fisher, PA-C
Offers telehealth
Overview
Mark Fisher, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Fort Wayne, IN.
Mark Fisher works at
Locations
-
1
Summit Pain Management1721 Magnavox Way, Fort Wayne, IN 46804 Directions (260) 748-3650
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Mark Fisher?
About Mark Fisher, PA-C
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1144215153
Frequently Asked Questions
Mark Fisher accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Mark Fisher has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Mark Fisher works at
Mark Fisher has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Mark Fisher.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Mark Fisher, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Mark Fisher appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.