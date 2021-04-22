Dr. Fredrick accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mark Fredrick, DC
Overview
Dr. Mark Fredrick, DC is a Chiropractor in Gurnee, IL.
Dr. Fredrick works at
Locations
Chiropractic Plus3930 Washington St Ste B, Gurnee, IL 60031 Directions (847) 662-1600
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
I am currently nearing the end of my services with Dr Fredrick. I am very please with his care, he has a excellent bedside manner. I would not have made to this point without him. I am pain free??. I would highly recommend him to anyone the has any types of aches or pain he treats it all Thank your for putting me back together again D Fredrick. Two thumbs up????????. Tanya W??
About Dr. Mark Fredrick, DC
- Chiropractic
- English, Spanish
- 1467478404
Dr. Fredrick has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Fredrick speaks Spanish.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Fredrick. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fredrick.
