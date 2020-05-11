Dr. Mark Goddard, OD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Goddard is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mark Goddard, OD
Overview of Dr. Mark Goddard, OD
Dr. Mark Goddard, OD is an Optometrist in Exton, PA.
Dr. Goddard works at
Dr. Goddard's Office Locations
Goddard Family Eye Care80 W Welsh Pool Rd Ste 106, Exton, PA 19341 Directions (610) 363-1871
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
During the Coronavirus small business freeze / stay at home period, I got something lodged in my right eye that had me in tremendous pain. Although Dr. Goddard was not open for business, he called me back from his home and analyzed my situation by phone. He instructed me and my wife on what we could do to try to resolve the situation at home to avoid emergency rooms and urgent cares at this time. The guidance he provided worked. He then called in antibiotic drops the next morning and followed up with me within a few days. This the greatest example of gold standard care by a physician.
About Dr. Mark Goddard, OD
- Optometry
- English
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Goddard has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Goddard accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Goddard has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Goddard. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Goddard.
