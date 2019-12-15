Dr. Mark Gottlieb, OD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gottlieb is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mark Gottlieb, OD
Overview of Dr. Mark Gottlieb, OD
Dr. Mark Gottlieb, OD is an Optometrist in Duluth, GA. They specialize in Optometry, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from Inter American University School Of Optometry.
Dr. Gottlieb works at
Dr. Gottlieb's Office Locations
Special Care Optometry of Georgia LLC3820 Pleasant Hill Rd Ste 5, Duluth, GA 30096 Directions (770) 476-9585
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Vision Service Plan (VSP)
Ratings & Reviews
I was the manager at a optical shop when Dr. Gottlieb first came to Duluth fresh from college. He was awesome way back then. David Pruiett
About Dr. Mark Gottlieb, OD
- Optometry
- 33 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Inter American University School Of Optometry
- UNIVERSITY OF MARYLAND AT BALTIMORE / PROFESSIONAL SCHOOLS
Dr. Gottlieb has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gottlieb accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
