Dr. Grisar has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mark Grisar, OD
Overview of Dr. Mark Grisar, OD
Dr. Mark Grisar, OD is an Optometrist in Yonkers, NY.
Dr. Grisar's Office Locations
Yonkers Eye Exam1765 Central Park Ave, Yonkers, NY 10710 Directions (914) 961-1004
Myeyedr Optometry of Tennessee LLC1950 Old Gallows Rd Ste 520, Vienna, VA 22182 Directions (920) 458-3312
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Very professional.
About Dr. Mark Grisar, OD
- Optometry
- English
- 1285721886
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Grisar accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Grisar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Grisar. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Grisar.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Grisar, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Grisar appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.