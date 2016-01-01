See All Optometrists / Eye Doctors in Modesto, CA
Dr. Mark Harder, OD

Optometry
5.0 (1)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Mark Harder, OD

Dr. Mark Harder, OD is an Optometrist in Modesto, CA. 

Dr. Harder works at Mark Harder Optometry in Modesto, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Harder's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Mark Harder Optometry
    501 E Orangeburg Ave Ste B, Modesto, CA 95350 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (209) 596-4360
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

    About Dr. Mark Harder, OD

    Specialties
    • Optometry
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1093787459
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Mark Harder, OD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Harder is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Harder has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Harder has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Harder works at Mark Harder Optometry in Modesto, CA. View the full address on Dr. Harder’s profile.

    Dr. Harder has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Harder.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Harder, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Harder appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

