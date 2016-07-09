See All Chiropractors in Florissant, MO
Dr. Mark Hewitt, DC Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Dr. Mark Hewitt, DC

Chiropractic
5.0 (5)
Accepting new patients
18 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Mark Hewitt, DC is a Chiropractor in Florissant, MO. They specialize in Chiropractic, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from LOGAN COLLEGE OF CHIROPRACTIC.

Dr. Hewitt works at Clarkson Eyecare in Florissant, MO. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Locations

  1. 1
    Clarkson Eyecare
    3533 Dunn Rd, Florissant, MO 63033 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (844) 206-4990

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Cervical Disc Degeneration
Cervical Spine Disorders
Cervicogenic Headache
Cervical Disc Degeneration
Cervical Spine Disorders
Cervicogenic Headache

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Cervical Disc Degeneration Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Cervicogenic Headache Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Intersegmental Traction Chevron Icon
Lower Back Injuries Chevron Icon
Lumbar Disc Degeneration Chevron Icon
Lumbar Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Manipulation Adjustment of Back and Neck Chevron Icon
Mobility Exercise Chevron Icon
Sciatica Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Sciatica
Spinal Decompression Chevron Icon
Strengthening Exercise Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Musculoskeletal Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Hewitt?

    Jul 09, 2016
    Dr. Mark and his staff have given me the most caring and most effective treatment I've ever had. He is the very best, in my book.
    Laine in St. Louis MO — Jul 09, 2016
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Mark Hewitt, DC
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Mark Hewitt, DC?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Hewitt to family and friends

    Dr. Hewitt's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Hewitt

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Mark Hewitt, DC.

    About Dr. Mark Hewitt, DC

    Specialties
    • Chiropractic
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 18 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1740208271
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • LOGAN COLLEGE OF CHIROPRACTIC
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Mark Hewitt, DC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hewitt is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Hewitt has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Hewitt has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Hewitt works at Clarkson Eyecare in Florissant, MO. View the full address on Dr. Hewitt’s profile.

    5 patients have reviewed Dr. Hewitt. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hewitt.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hewitt, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hewitt appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Mark Hewitt, DC?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.