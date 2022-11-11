Dr. Hollander accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mark Hollander, PHD
Overview
Dr. Mark Hollander, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in New York, NY.
Devon Macdermott Psychologist P.c.80 5th Ave Rm 1107, New York, NY 10011 Directions (212) 969-8244
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
He can make the complicated uncomplicated, both in his solutions or advice. He is warm, non-judgemental, very smart, astute and more. I would recommend him without hesitation. His fees, especially for Manhattan and his level of expertise are very fair & reasonable.
- Clinical Psychology
- English
Dr. Hollander has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hollander works at
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Hollander. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hollander.
