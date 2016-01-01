See All Family Doctors in Bayonne, NJ
Mark Inocencio, MSN

Family Medicine
Accepting new patients

Mark Inocencio, MSN is a Family Medicine Specialist in Bayonne, NJ. 

Mark Inocencio works at RWJ Barnabas Health Medical Group in Bayonne, NJ with other offices in Clifton, NJ and Lyndhurst, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    BHMG United Medical Group Bayonne
    988 Broadway # 201, Bayonne, NJ 07002 (201) 975-4227
    BHMG United Medical
    533 LEXINGTON AVE, Clifton, NJ 07011 (201) 975-4158
    BHMG United Medical
    612 Rutherford Ave Fl 1, Lyndhurst, NJ 07071 (201) 975-4223

  • Jersey City Medical Center
    • Amerihealth
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • QualCare

    Specialties
    • Family Medicine
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1134568702
