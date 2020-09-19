Mark Jaeger accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Mark Jaeger, LMHC
Overview
Mark Jaeger, LMHC is a Counselor in Winter Park, FL.
Mark Jaeger works at
Locations
ReMInd Counseling Services2802 Aloma Ave Ste 102, Winter Park, FL 32792 Directions (407) 766-1799
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Mr. Jaeger is knowledgeable and kind in helping me and my children work through some very difficult concerns. I trust him and his guidance. He is professional yet down-to-earth as well as an expert in his field. I highly recommend him as a trusted LMHC.
About Mark Jaeger, LMHC
- Counseling
- English
- 1639421464
Frequently Asked Questions
Mark Jaeger has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
10 patients have reviewed Mark Jaeger. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Mark Jaeger.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Mark Jaeger, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Mark Jaeger appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.