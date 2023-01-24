Mark Kaplafka, LPCC-S is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Mark Kaplafka is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Mark Kaplafka, LPCC-S
Mark Kaplafka, LPCC-S is a Counselor in Rocky River, OH.
Mark Kaplafka works at
20545 Center Ridge Rd Ste 125, Rocky River, OH 44116
(440) 941-1842
CareSource
Cigna
Medical Mutual of Ohio
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Mark is absolutely my highest regarded colleague in the mental health field. In the last four years he’s been my go-to therapist to refer clients to when I cannot take them at my practice. He is an expert in our field, and skillful in so many therapies and theories, including EMDR, trauma therapy, IFS, mindfulness, CBT, DBT, grief counseling, couples therapy, and more! While some clients may resist seeing a male at first, I can say that he is exactly the kind of male therapist you will have corrective healing experiences with, so if you’ve had trauma with men, you’d likely benefit more by seeing him than a female therapist. He provides a save, validating experience, and truly embodies a non-judgemental approach. Mark genuinely cares for his client, takes his level of professionalism in the field seriously, and is very highly regarded. I give him my highest recommendation. Jennifer DiGiandomenico, LPCC She/her/hers Stella Luna Counseling & Wellness
Counseling
English
NPI: 1033516604
