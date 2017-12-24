Dr. Mark Kapperman, OD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kapperman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mark Kapperman, OD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Mark Kapperman, OD
Dr. Mark Kapperman, OD is an Optometrist in Chattanooga, TN.
Dr. Kapperman works at
Dr. Kapperman's Office Locations
-
1
Mark R. Kapperman Od PC1720 Gunbarrel Rd Ste 100, Chattanooga, TN 37421 Directions (423) 892-2020
View All Accepted Carriers
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Kapperman?
I have been a patient of Dr Kapperman's since about 1990. He is a wonderful eye doctor. Very thorough, caring, knowledgeable. He takes time with his patients. Dr Kapperman and his staff are very friendly.
About Dr. Mark Kapperman, OD
- Optometry
- English
- 1295728863
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kapperman has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kapperman accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kapperman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kapperman works at
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Kapperman. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kapperman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kapperman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kapperman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.