Dr. Mark Kapusta, OD
Overview of Dr. Mark Kapusta, OD
Dr. Mark Kapusta, OD is an Optometrist in Willoughby, OH.
They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kapusta's Office Locations
- 1 30851 Euclid Ave, Willoughby, OH 44094 Directions (440) 944-5155
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Kapusta?
I had an appointment with Dr. Kapusta only once so far and I can already tell he is patient and enthusiastic about his craft. I really appreciate the time he took to explain things to me during my appointment. He showed me what each scan meant, pointed out the details, etc. I really appreciated his time and hope to book an appointment with him in the future. I learned a lot from him.
About Dr. Mark Kapusta, OD
- Optometry
- English
- 1558438580
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kapusta has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kapusta has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Kapusta. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kapusta.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kapusta, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kapusta appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.