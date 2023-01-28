See All Optometrists / Eye Doctors in Willoughby, OH
Dr. Mark Kapusta, OD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Dr. Mark Kapusta, OD

Optometry
5.0 (7)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Mark Kapusta, OD

Dr. Mark Kapusta, OD is an Optometrist in Willoughby, OH. 

They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Optometrists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Scott Kriessler, OD
Dr. Scott Kriessler, OD
5.0 (3)
View Profile
Dr. Robert Kriessler, OD
Dr. Robert Kriessler, OD
0.0 (0)
View Profile
Dr. Luke Williams, OD
Dr. Luke Williams, OD
0.0 (0)
View Profile

Dr. Kapusta's Office Locations

  1. 1
    30851 Euclid Ave, Willoughby, OH 44094 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (440) 944-5155

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 7 ratings
Patient Ratings (7)
5 Star
(7)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Leave a review

How was your appointment with Dr. Kapusta?

Jan 28, 2023
I had an appointment with Dr. Kapusta only once so far and I can already tell he is patient and enthusiastic about his craft. I really appreciate the time he took to explain things to me during my appointment. He showed me what each scan meant, pointed out the details, etc. I really appreciated his time and hope to book an appointment with him in the future. I learned a lot from him.
— Jan 28, 2023
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Photo: Dr. Mark Kapusta, OD
How would you rate your experience with Dr. Mark Kapusta, OD?
  • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Kapusta to family and friends

Dr. Kapusta's Office & Staff

  • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
  • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
  • Staff friendliness and courteousness
  • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

Experience with Dr. Kapusta

  • Level of trust in provider's decisions
  • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
  • How well provider listens and answers questions
  • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

Tell Us About Yourself

  • Your gender:
  • Your age group:
  • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

Finish Here

  • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
    Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Mark Kapusta, OD.

About Dr. Mark Kapusta, OD

Specialties
  • Optometry
Specialties
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1558438580
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Mark Kapusta, OD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kapusta is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Kapusta has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Kapusta has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

7 patients have reviewed Dr. Kapusta. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kapusta.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kapusta, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kapusta appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

Are you Dr. Mark Kapusta, OD?

Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

It’s free and only takes a minute.

CLAIM MY PROFILE

Search

Primary Care
Close Icon

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.