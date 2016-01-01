See All Family Doctors in Perrysburg, OH
Tony Pfeiffer, MSW

Family Medicine
0.0 (0)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Tony Pfeiffer, MSW is a Family Medicine Specialist in Perrysburg, OH. 

Tony Pfeiffer works at St Lukes FM Residency Clinic in Perrysburg, OH. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    St Lukes FM Residency Clinic
    7045 LIGHTHOUSE WAY, Perrysburg, OH 43551 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (419) 370-3588
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 12:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
ACL Surgery Chevron Icon
Arthroscopic Labrum Repair Chevron Icon
Bicep Injuries Chevron Icon
Bicep Repairs Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bursitis
Carpal Tunnel Release Chevron Icon
Elbow Arthroscopy Chevron Icon
Elbow Injuries Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fracture
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Frenectomy Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Knee Arthroscopy Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Reverse Total Shoulder and Total Shoulder Replacement Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tear Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Insurance Accepted

    • AARP
    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Buckeye Community Health Plan
    • CareSource
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • Paramount
    • Priority Health

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    About Tony Pfeiffer, MSW

    Specialties
    • Family Medicine
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Gender
    • Male
    NPI Number
    • 1740478312
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Hospital Affiliations

    • McLaren St. Luke's

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Tony Pfeiffer, MSW is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Tony Pfeiffer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Tony Pfeiffer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Tony Pfeiffer works at St Lukes FM Residency Clinic in Perrysburg, OH. View the full address on Tony Pfeiffer’s profile.

    Tony Pfeiffer has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Tony Pfeiffer.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Tony Pfeiffer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Tony Pfeiffer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.