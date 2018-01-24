Dr. Lefebvre accepts Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mark Lefebvre, PHD
Overview
Dr. Mark Lefebvre, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Raleigh, NC.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 2418 Blue Ridge Rd Ste 203, Raleigh, NC 27607 Directions (919) 781-3224
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
I would recommend Dr. Lefebvre. Urgent appointments are a scheduled immediately. The environment is clean, comfortable, and confidential. The staff is friendly and courteous. The wait time is less than two minutes. There is the highest level of trust in all decisions made. He listens to everything I say and answers all my questions. He spends all the time I need and does not make me feel rushed.
About Dr. Mark Lefebvre, PHD
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- 1619953585
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lefebvre has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Lefebvre. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lefebvre.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lefebvre, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lefebvre appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.