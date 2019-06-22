Dr. Lemay accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mark Lemay, PHD
Overview
Dr. Mark Lemay, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Jefferson City, TN.
Dr. Lemay works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Lemay Psychological Services222 E Broadway Blvd Ste 203, Jefferson City, TN 37760 Directions (865) 475-9199
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Lemay?
I first met Dr. Lemay When I had a complete nervous breakdown in 1998. Through the years his wisdom has guided me well. I visited him off and on throughout the years and would recommend him to everyone!! Thank you, Dr. Lemay
About Dr. Mark Lemay, PHD
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- 1447243480
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lemay has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lemay works at
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Lemay. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lemay.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lemay, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lemay appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.