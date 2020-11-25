Dr. Mark Livaditis, OD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Livaditis is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mark Livaditis, OD
Overview of Dr. Mark Livaditis, OD
Dr. Mark Livaditis, OD is an Optometrist in Springfield, VA. They specialize in Optometry, has 46 years of experience. They graduated from Pennsylvania College of Optometry.
Dr. Livaditis' Office Locations
Backlick Executive Center5429 Backlick Rd Ste 100, Springfield, VA 22151 Directions (703) 321-7780
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Medicare
- MetLife
- Vision Service Plan (VSP)
Ratings & Reviews
Excellent eye doctor. Have been with him for 20+ years.
About Dr. Mark Livaditis, OD
- Optometry
- 46 years of experience
- English
- 1427193267
Education & Certifications
- Pennsylvania College of Optometry
- University Of Kentucky
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Livaditis has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Livaditis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Livaditis. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Livaditis.
