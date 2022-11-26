See All Clinical Psychologists in Beachwood, OH
Clinical Psychology
3.9 (27)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Mark Lovinger, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Beachwood, OH. They completed their fellowship with Case Western Reserve Univesity

Dr. Lovinger works at Advanced Therapy Center in Beachwood, OH. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Advanced Therapy Center Ltd.
    27600 Chagrin Blvd Ste 140, Beachwood, OH 44122 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (216) 450-1300

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Hillcrest Hospital
  • University Hospitals Cleveland Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

ADHD and-or ADD
ADHD Testing
Adjustment Disorder
ADHD and-or ADD
ADHD Testing
Adjustment Disorder

ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
ADHD Testing Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Attention Deficit Disorder (ADD) Chevron Icon
Behavioral Disorders Chevron Icon
Couples Therapy Chevron Icon
Depression Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Eating Disorders Chevron Icon
Family Counseling Chevron Icon
Family Psychotherapy Chevron Icon
Grief Therapy Chevron Icon
Marital Counseling Chevron Icon
Marital Therapy Chevron Icon
Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder (OCD) Chevron Icon
Pediatric Behavior Disorders Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychological Disorders Chevron Icon
Psychological Testing Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy Services Chevron Icon
Relationship Issues Chevron Icon
Separation Anxiety Chevron Icon
Stress Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stress
Stress Management Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • Mutual of Omaha

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 27 ratings
    Patient Ratings (27)
    5 Star
    (19)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (7)
    About Dr. Mark Lovinger, PHD

    Specialties
    • Clinical Psychology
    Languages Spoken
    • English, German and Slovak
    NPI Number
    • 1477660231
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Case Western Reserve Univesity
    Residency
    • Case Western Reserve Univ
    Internship
    • Montefiore Medical Center-Albert Einstein College Of Medicine
