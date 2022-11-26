Dr. Mark Lovinger, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lovinger is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mark Lovinger, PHD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Mark Lovinger, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Beachwood, OH. They completed their fellowship with Case Western Reserve Univesity
Dr. Lovinger works at
Locations
Advanced Therapy Center Ltd.27600 Chagrin Blvd Ste 140, Beachwood, OH 44122 Directions (216) 450-1300
Hospital Affiliations
- Hillcrest Hospital
- University Hospitals Cleveland Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Coventry Health Care
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Mutual of Omaha
Ratings & Reviews
Mark is a lifesaver. Simply the best evaluator in the family court system. I cannot recommend him enough.
About Dr. Mark Lovinger, PHD
- Clinical Psychology
- English, German and Slovak
- 1477660231
Education & Certifications
- Case Western Reserve Univesity
- Case Western Reserve Univ
- Montefiore Medical Center-Albert Einstein College Of Medicine
