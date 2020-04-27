See All Clinical Psychologists in West Hartford, CT
Dr. Mark Lucyk, PHD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Dr. Mark Lucyk, PHD

Clinical Psychology
4.5 (8)
Call for new patient details

Overview

Dr. Mark Lucyk, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in West Hartford, CT. 

Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Clinical Psychologists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Barbara Bunk, PHD
Dr. Barbara Bunk, PHD
1.4 (7)
View Profile

Locations

  1. 1
    970 Farmington Ave Ste 305, West Hartford, CT 06107 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (860) 561-2400

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

4.5
Average provider rating
Based on 8 ratings
Patient Ratings (8)
5 Star
(7)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(1)
Leave a review

How was your appointment with Dr. Lucyk?

Apr 27, 2020
I saw Dr. Lucyk a very long time ago, as a miserable teenager. I remember him with fondness. It was the first time an adult had listened carefully to me without trying to impose their will or their opinions. I felt that he was interested in me, and even admired me in some ways. I continued to be miserable and go to therapy with different people in subsequent years, but this was a first step, and it really helped. Thank you, Dr. Lucyk!
c — Apr 27, 2020
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Photo: Dr. Mark Lucyk, PHD
How would you rate your experience with Dr. Mark Lucyk, PHD?
  • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Lucyk to family and friends

Dr. Lucyk's Office & Staff

  • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
  • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
  • Staff friendliness and courteousness
  • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

Experience with Dr. Lucyk

  • Level of trust in provider's decisions
  • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
  • How well provider listens and answers questions
  • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

Tell Us About Yourself

  • Your gender:
  • Your age group:
  • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

Finish Here

  • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
    Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Mark Lucyk, PHD.

About Dr. Mark Lucyk, PHD

Specialties
  • Clinical Psychology
Specialties
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1386737450
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Lucyk has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

8 patients have reviewed Dr. Lucyk. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lucyk.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lucyk, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lucyk appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

Are you Dr. Mark Lucyk, PHD?

Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

It’s free and only takes a minute.

CLAIM MY PROFILE

Search

Primary Care
Close Icon

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.