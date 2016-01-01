Dr. Mark Luongo, DC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Luongo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mark Luongo, DC
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Mark Luongo, DC is a Chiropractor in Durham, NC. They specialize in Chiropractic, has 13 years of experience. They graduated from Life University (Chiropractic School).
Dr. Luongo works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Integro Health5322 NC Highway 55 Ste 102, Durham, NC 27713 Directions (919) 973-5017
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Luongo?
About Dr. Mark Luongo, DC
- Chiropractic
- 13 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1023309077
Education & Certifications
- Life University (Chiropractic School)
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Luongo accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Luongo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Luongo works at
Dr. Luongo speaks Spanish.
Dr. Luongo has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Luongo.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Luongo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Luongo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.