Overview

Dr. Mark Luongo, DC is a Chiropractor in Durham, NC. They specialize in Chiropractic, has 13 years of experience. They graduated from Life University (Chiropractic School).



Dr. Luongo works at Integro Health in Durham, NC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.