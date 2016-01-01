Overview of Mark Lykins, APRN

Mark Lykins, APRN is a Pediatric Urology Specialist in Duluth, MN.



Mark Lykins works at Essentia Health-Duluth Clinic 3rd Street Building in Duluth, MN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.