Mark Lykins, APRN

Pediatric Urology
Overview of Mark Lykins, APRN

Mark Lykins, APRN is a Pediatric Urology Specialist in Duluth, MN. 

Mark Lykins works at Essentia Health-Duluth Clinic 3rd Street Building in Duluth, MN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Mark Lykins' Office Locations

  1
    Essentia Health-Duluth Clinic 3rd Street Building
    400 E 3rd St Fl 3, Duluth, MN 55805
  2
    Essentia Health-Duluth Clinic 1st Street Building
    420 E 1st St Fl 3, Duluth, MN 55805

Experience & Treatment Frequency

    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    • Pediatric Urology
    • English
    • Male
    • 1306357132
    Hospital Affiliations

    • Essentia Health St. Mary's Medical Center

