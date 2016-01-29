Dr. Mark Machuga, DC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Machuga is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mark Machuga, DC
Overview
Dr. Mark Machuga, DC is a Chiropractor in Ocoee, FL. They graduated from LIFE UNIVERSITY / LIFE CHIROPRACTIC COLLEGE / WEST CAMPUS.
Dr. Machuga works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Machuga, Ocoee Auto Accident & Injury Chiropractor1554 Boren Dr Ste 100, Ocoee, FL 34761 Directions (407) 259-4363
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Machuga?
Ive had pain my entire life and never had the money to do anything because of no insurance and Dr. Machuga finally gave me some relief. Unbelievable feeling after dealing with this for so many years.
About Dr. Mark Machuga, DC
- Chiropractic
- English
- 1437187721
Education & Certifications
- LIFE UNIVERSITY / LIFE CHIROPRACTIC COLLEGE / WEST CAMPUS
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Machuga has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Machuga accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Machuga has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Machuga works at
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Machuga. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Machuga.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Machuga, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Machuga appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.