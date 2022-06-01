Dr. Mark McDonough, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. McDonough is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mark McDonough, PHD
Dr. Mark McDonough, PHD is a Clinical Neuropsychologist in Encinitas, CA. They specialize in Clinical Neuropsychology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from Vanderbilt U MC and is affiliated with Rady Children's Hospital San Diego, Scripps Memorial Hospital Encinitas and Scripps Memorial Hospital La Jolla.
Mark McDonough4405 Manchester Ave Ste 206, Encinitas, CA 92024 Directions (760) 944-9647
- Rady Children's Hospital San Diego
- Scripps Memorial Hospital Encinitas
- Scripps Memorial Hospital La Jolla
- Medicare
- Triwest
Working with my special needs child and has help her get off the spectrum.
- Clinical Neuropsychology
- 29 years of experience
- English
- Vanderbilt University Medical Center
- Psychological Services Center San Diego
- Vanderbilt U MC
- Loyola College 1986
