Mark McGrath

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
2.3 (3)
Call for new patient details

Overview of Mark McGrath

Mark McGrath is a Nurse Practitioner in Missoula, MT. 

Mark McGrath works at Providence Psychiatry in Missoula, MT. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Mark McGrath's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Missoula Office
    900 N Orange St Ste 202, Missoula, MT 59802 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (406) 327-3362
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross of Idaho
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Aug 16, 2019
    Mark is excellent with my teenagers. He listens very well, asks good questions, and is focused on finding a treatment plan that everyone is comfortable with.
    Lisa — Aug 16, 2019
    About Mark McGrath

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1659870178
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Mark McGrath has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Mark McGrath has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Mark McGrath works at Providence Psychiatry in Missoula, MT. View the full address on Mark McGrath’s profile.

    3 patients have reviewed Mark McGrath. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Mark McGrath.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Mark McGrath, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Mark McGrath appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

