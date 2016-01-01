Dr. Mark McKell, OD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. McKell is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mark McKell, OD
Dr. Mark McKell, OD is an Optometrist in Salt Lake City, UT.
Dr. McKell's Office Locations
Costco Pharmacy #1131818 S 300 W, Salt Lake City, UT 84115 Directions (801) 485-9757
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Optometry
- English
- 1396853974
Dr. McKell accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. McKell has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. McKell has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McKell.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. McKell, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. McKell appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.