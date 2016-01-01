Mark Minton accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Mark Minton, PA-C
Overview
Mark Minton, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Mobile, AL.
Mark Minton works at
Locations
Providence Hosp Esrd1504 Spring Hill Ave, Mobile, AL 36604 Directions (251) 434-3915
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
Ratings & Reviews
About Mark Minton, PA-C
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1376788521
