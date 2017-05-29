See All Chiropractors in Edmond, OK
Dr. Mark Morgan, DC

Chiropractic
5.0 (7)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Dr. Mark Morgan, DC is a Chiropractor in Edmond, OK. 

Dr. Morgan works at Morgan Chiropractic Clinic in Edmond, OK. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Morgan Clinic Pllc
    756 N Santa Fe Ave, Edmond, OK 73003 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (405) 348-6050
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Oklahoma
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Community Care Network
    • First Health

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    May 29, 2017
    I was referred by a friend. Dr. Morgan has made a huge difference in my life! He is gentle and considers muscles, tendons, etc. (in addition to bones). He spends a lot of time with me, although there is usually a short wait time. It is totally worth the wait!! Also, he is teaching me what stretches and exercises to do, and what to avoid, to help with my scoliosis. So happy!
    Kristi Roy in Edmond, OK — May 29, 2017
    About Dr. Mark Morgan, DC

    Specialties
    • Chiropractic
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1114072055
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Mark Morgan, DC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Morgan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Morgan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Morgan works at Morgan Chiropractic Clinic in Edmond, OK. View the full address on Dr. Morgan’s profile.

    7 patients have reviewed Dr. Morgan. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Morgan.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Morgan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Morgan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

