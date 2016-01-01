See All Adolescent Medicine Doctors in Davis, CA
Mark Owens, PA Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Mark Owens, PA

Pediatric Medicine
4.2 (5)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Mark Owens, PA is a Pediatric Medicine Specialist in Davis, CA. 

Mark Owens works at Mercy Medical Group - Carmichael in Davis, CA with other offices in Woodland, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Dignity Health Woodland Clinic
    2330 W Covell Blvd, Davis, CA 95616 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Saturday
    Closed
  2. 2
    Dignity Health Woodland Clinic
    632 W Gibson Rd Ste B, Woodland, CA 95695 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Insurance Accepted

    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Mark Owens?

    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Mark Owens, PA
    How would you rate your experience with Mark Owens, PA?
    • Likelihood of recommending Mark Owens to family and friends

    Mark Owens' Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Mark Owens

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Mark Owens, PA.

    About Mark Owens, PA

    Specialties
    • Pediatric Medicine
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    Gender
    • Male
    Gender
    NPI Number
    • 1558674531
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Hospital Affiliations

    • Woodland Memorial Hospital

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Mark Owens, PA is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Mark Owens is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Mark Owens has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Mark Owens has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    5 patients have reviewed Mark Owens. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Mark Owens.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Mark Owens, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Mark Owens appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.