Mark Passow has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Mark Passow, FNP-BC
Overview of Mark Passow, FNP-BC
Mark Passow, FNP-BC is a Nurse Practitioner in Ann Arbor, MI.
Mark Passow works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Mark Passow's Office Locations
-
1
Michigan Medicine1500 E Medical Center Dr, Ann Arbor, MI 48109 Directions (734) 936-4000Friday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturday8:00am - 5:00pmSunday8:00am - 5:00pm
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Cigna
- First Health
- Priority Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Mark Passow?
About Mark Passow, FNP-BC
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1871908897
Frequently Asked Questions
Mark Passow accepts Aetna and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Mark Passow has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Mark Passow works at
Mark Passow has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Mark Passow.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Mark Passow, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Mark Passow appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.