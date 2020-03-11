Dr. Mark Prange, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Prange is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mark Prange, PHD
Overview
Dr. Mark Prange, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Tampa, FL.
Dr. Prange works at
Locations
Wellness Psychological Services205 S Hoover Blvd Ste 204, Tampa, FL 33609 Directions (813) 505-1468
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Prange has been a valuable part of my support system for several years. He is extremely knowledgeable, always positive, and sincerely cares about his clients. It is rare these days to find a therapist who authentically respects his clients by taking the time to comprehensively assess needs with suitable therapeutic goals. He has provided services for my family that are meaningful, and he has empowered us to make the best choices to strengthen our family unit. Dr. Prange is committed to providing quality care, and his ethics are of the highest standard. In a society where the quality of care for mental health services has greatly declined, Dr. Prange is an advocate for good mental health and is devoted to the well-being of his clients.
About Dr. Mark Prange, PHD
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- 1548285802
