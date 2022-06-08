Dr. Mark Prohaska, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Prohaska is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mark Prohaska, PHD
Overview
Dr. Mark Prohaska, PHD is a Neuropsychologist in Tuscaloosa, AL. They graduated from University of Alabama.
Dr. Prohaska works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Neuropsychology Clinic, P.C.661 Helen Keller Blvd Ste A, Tuscaloosa, AL 35404 Directions (205) 554-0866
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Prohaska?
Getting an ADHD diagnosis is stressful. But Dr. Prohaska was incredibly thorough and listened to my personal concerns closely, and most of all he made me feel heard. His staff is lovely, and this clinic was definitely the right decision for me.
About Dr. Mark Prohaska, PHD
- Neuropsychology
- English
- 1073663555
Education & Certifications
- Brown University School of Medicine
- University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill
- University of Alabama
- University of Texas Medical School At San Antonio
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Prohaska accepts Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Prohaska has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Prohaska works at
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Prohaska. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Prohaska.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Prohaska, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Prohaska appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.