Dr. Mark Rider, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Mark Rider, PHD
Overview
Dr. Mark Rider, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Southlake, TX.

Locations
Learning Services Home and Community LLC325 Miron Dr Ste 150, Southlake, TX 76092 Directions (817) 424-3531
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Compassionate, attentive and truly cares enough to try to get you going in the right direction. He is a results oriented psychologist. I have grown into a much stronger person as a result of seeking his counsel. I would highly recommend giving Dr. Rider a try so he can come along side of you and help you work through the emotional problems you may be experiencing.
About Dr. Mark Rider, PHD
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- 1336156975
Dr. Rider accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rider has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Rider. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rider.
