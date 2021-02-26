Dr. Mark Rohde, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rohde is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mark Rohde, PHD
Overview
Dr. Mark Rohde, PHD is a Psychologist in Phoenix, AZ. They completed their fellowship with Arizona State University, Mott Foundation Fellowship
Dr. Rohde works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Behavioral Health Solutions P.c.3040 E Cactus Rd Ste A, Phoenix, AZ 85032 Directions (602) 494-7906
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Arizona Foundation
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Rohde?
Hands down one of the best friends anyone could make in life. Where average high-school psychologists told me I could not succeed at my rate, and I was doing everything "on purpose" Mark refuted that. He never once doubted me. Instead of being a high-school dropout, Mark inspired me into being a social & responsible adult, where I'm now about to graduate from Honors in a Community College with a ~4.0 GPA with a long-term goal of an MBA. I can not begin to explain how happy I am my mom suggested meeting with him.
About Dr. Mark Rohde, PHD
- Psychology
- English
- 1497841332
Education & Certifications
- Arizona State University, Mott Foundation Fellowship
- Arizona State University, B.A. Summa Cum Laude
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rohde has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rohde works at
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Rohde. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rohde.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rohde, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rohde appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.