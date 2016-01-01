See All Clinical Psychologists in Indianapolis, IN
Mark Roth, HSPP

Clinical Psychology
5.0 (1)
Call for new patient details

Offers telehealth

Overview

Mark Roth, HSPP is a Clinical Psychologist in Indianapolis, IN. 

Mark Roth works at Prosthetic Technologies LLC in Indianapolis, IN. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Carol Carter, HSPP
Carol Carter, HSPP
0.0 (0)
View Profile

Locations

  1. 1
    Prosthetic Technologies LLC
    333 N Alabama St Ste 350, Indianapolis, IN 46204 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (317) 459-6755
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Sagamore Health Network

    About Mark Roth, HSPP

    Specialties
    • Clinical Psychology
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1881638690
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Mark Roth has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Mark Roth works at Prosthetic Technologies LLC in Indianapolis, IN. View the full address on Mark Roth’s profile.

    Mark Roth has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Mark Roth.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Mark Roth, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Mark Roth appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

