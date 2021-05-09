Dr. Scalco accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mark Scalco, PHD
Overview
Dr. Mark Scalco, PHD is a Psychologist in Durham, NC.
Dr. Scalco works at
Locations
-
1
Betsy Pedersen Phd PC1502 W NC Highway 54 Ste 603, Durham, NC 27707 Directions (919) 419-3110Monday10:00am - 7:00pmTuesday10:00am - 7:00pmWednesday10:00am - 7:00pm
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
We saw Dr. Scalco many years ago now but I've referred multiple people to him since then. He does a great job talking through things, not taking sides, enabling us to see things from a different perspective.
About Dr. Mark Scalco, PHD
- Psychology
- English
- 1538109459
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Scalco has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Scalco. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Scalco.
