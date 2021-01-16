See All Chiropractors in Massapequa, NY
Dr. Mark Schur, DC

Chiropractic
5.0 (16)
Accepting new patients
30 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Mark Schur, DC is a Chiropractor in Massapequa, NY. They specialize in Chiropractic, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from New York Chiropractic College.

Dr. Schur works at Massapequa Chiropractic Office in Massapequa, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Cigna and Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Massapequa Chiropractic Office
    727 N Broadway Ste A1, Massapequa, NY 11758 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (516) 798-8090

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Back Disorders
Headache
Lower Back Injuries
Back Disorders
Headache
Lower Back Injuries

Treatment frequency



Back Disorders Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Lower Back Injuries Chevron Icon
Neck Injuries Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Sports Injuries Chevron Icon
Whiplash Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • EmblemHealth
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MagnaCare
    • MultiPlan
    • National Elevator
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 16 ratings
    Patient Ratings (16)
    5 Star
    (16)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Jan 16, 2021
    Such a sweetheart and great doc! Relieved most of my pain in the first visit!
    Erica — Jan 16, 2021
    About Dr. Mark Schur, DC

    Chiropractic
    • Chiropractic
    Specialties
    30 years of experience
    • 30 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    English
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    1962574392
    • 1962574392
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • New York Chiropractic College
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • State University of New York at Buffalo
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Mark Schur, DC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Schur is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Schur has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Schur works at Massapequa Chiropractic Office in Massapequa, NY. View the full address on Dr. Schur’s profile.

    16 patients have reviewed Dr. Schur. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Schur.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Schur, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Schur appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

