Mark Shannon, PA

Physician Assistant (PA)
4.0 (4)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Mark Shannon, PA is a Physician Assistant in Sacramento, CA. 

Mark Shannon works at Sutter Health in Sacramento, CA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

These providers are on the medical staff of Mercy General Hospital
These providers are on the medical staff of Mercy General Hospital.

Locations

  1. 1
    Sutter Health
    1201 Alhambra Blvd Ste 400, Sacramento, CA 95816 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (916) 733-5090

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Diabetes
Electrocardiogram (EKG)
Heart Disease
Diabetes
Electrocardiogram (EKG)
Heart Disease

Treatment frequency



Diabetes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diabetes
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
High Cholesterol Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Physical Examination Chevron Icon
Vaccination Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
4.0
Average provider rating
Based on 4 ratings
Patient Ratings (4)
5 Star
(3)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(1)
Lisa Wilson in Scottsdale, AZ — Jan 21, 2018
About Mark Shannon, PA

  • Physician Assistant (PA)
  • English
  • 1225367519
Frequently Asked Questions

Mark Shannon, PA is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Mark Shannon is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Mark Shannon has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Mark Shannon works at Sutter Health in Sacramento, CA. View the full address on Mark Shannon’s profile.

4 patients have reviewed Mark Shannon. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Mark Shannon.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Mark Shannon, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Mark Shannon appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

