Mark Shannon, PA
Mark Shannon, PA is a Physician Assistant in Sacramento, CA.
Sutter Health1201 Alhambra Blvd Ste 400, Sacramento, CA 95816 Directions (916) 733-5090
Mark Shannon helped me when I was in heart failure after my second pregnancy. He is an amazing physician and person. God put him in my life during that time and he took amazing care of me. Nobody thought I was going to make it, but thanks to God, him and his amazing team I’m here to watch my youngest daughter go into Jr. High and my oldest graduate High School. I could never repay Mark back for his care and concern for me, but I thank God for him everytime I think of him. ??
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1225367519
Mark Shannon has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
4 patients have reviewed Mark Shannon. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Mark Shannon.
