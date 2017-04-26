See All Chiropractors in Columbia, SC
Dr. Mark Shirley, DC

Chiropractic
5.0 (6)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Dr. Mark Shirley, DC is a Chiropractor in Columbia, SC. 

Dr. Shirley works at St Andrews Chiropractic Clinic in Columbia, SC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    St Andrews Chiropractic Clinic
    1655 Broad River Rd, Columbia, SC 29210 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (803) 772-8680
  2. 2
    St Andrews Chiropractic Clinic
    1655 Broad River Rd Boozer Ctr, Columbia, SC 29210 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (803) 772-8680
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Apr 26, 2017
    Dr. Shirley is an excellent chiropractor; he is very professional. He is also very caring and compassionate. His heart is to take care of each patient; to work with them to receive optimum health and a better quality of life. He never gives up and he never gives in. I respect him...appreciate him...recommend him highly to anyone looking for an excellent chiropractor! Thank you Dr. Shirley! I have been a patient for few years. Have seen him at least 100 times.
    Carol L. in West Columbia, SC — Apr 26, 2017
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Mark Shirley, DC

    Specialties
    • Chiropractic
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1619926995
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Mark Shirley, DC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shirley is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Shirley has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Shirley works at St Andrews Chiropractic Clinic in Columbia, SC. View the full address on Dr. Shirley’s profile.

    6 patients have reviewed Dr. Shirley. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shirley.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shirley, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shirley appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

