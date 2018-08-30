See All Psychiatrists in Gaithersburg, MD
Dr. Mark Smith, MD

Psychiatry
4.4 (14)
Map Pin Small Gaithersburg, MD
Accepting new patients
34 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Mark Smith, MD

Dr. Mark Smith, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Gaithersburg, MD. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from Uer Of Med University Of Paris.

Dr. Smith works at Comprehensive Behavioral Svs in Gaithersburg, MD. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Smith's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Comprehensive Behavioral Services
    9021 Shady Grove Ct, Gaithersburg, MD 20877 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (301) 590-9000

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Psychiatric Evaluation
Dementia or Depression Screening
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery
Psychiatric Evaluation
Dementia or Depression Screening
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Psychiatric Evaluation Chevron Icon
Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Alcohol Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Alcohol or Substance Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluation Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 14 ratings
    Patient Ratings (14)
    5 Star
    (12)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Aug 30, 2018
    I am the mother of one of Dr smith’s Patients . I’ve never been so impressed with a doctor ever ! He is caring and is amazing and finding the right combination of medications forces a patient . Essentially he saved my son’s life ! My son is now working and having a real life for the first time ever ! Thank you so much Dr Smith I’m forever grateful
    Cheryl’s H in Potomac , MD — Aug 30, 2018
    About Dr. Mark Smith, MD

    Specialties
    • Psychiatry
    • 34 years of experience
    • English
    • 1063432284
    Education & Certifications

    • Mt Sinai School Of Med
    • Uer Of Med University Of Paris
