Dr. Mark Sneed, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sneed is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mark Sneed, PHD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Mark Sneed, PHD is a Counselor in Oklahoma City, OK.
Dr. Sneed works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Rss Jon Holman Pllc13301 N Meridian Ave Ste 100, Oklahoma City, OK 73120 Directions (405) 752-9500
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Sneed?
About Dr. Mark Sneed, PHD
- Counseling
- English
- 1952359663
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sneed accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sneed has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sneed works at
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Sneed. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sneed.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sneed, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sneed appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.