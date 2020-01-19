See All Clinical Psychologists in West Orange, NJ
Dr. Mark Sofair-Fisch, PHD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Dr. Mark Sofair-Fisch, PHD

Clinical Psychology
5.0 (2)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Mark Sofair-Fisch, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in West Orange, NJ. 

Dr. Sofair-Fisch works at Relationship Solutions NJ in West Orange, NJ with other offices in Lawrenceville, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Locations

  1. 1
    Relationship Solutions NJ West Orange
    395 PLEASANT VALLEY WAY, West Orange, NJ 07052 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (973) 669-3333
    Monday
    8:00am - 8:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 8:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 8:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 8:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 12:00pm
  2. 2
    Relationship Solutions NJ Lawrenceville
    2737 Princeton Pike, Lawrenceville, NJ 08648 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (609) 883-2577
    Monday
    8:00am - 8:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 8:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 8:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 8:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Addiction
ADHD and-or ADD
Adjustment Disorder
Addiction
ADHD and-or ADD
Adjustment Disorder

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Addiction Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Adolescent Counseling Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Anxiety Attack Chevron Icon
Attention Deficit Disorder (ADD) Chevron Icon
Behavioral Disorders Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Counseling Services Chevron Icon
Couples Therapy Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Family Counseling Chevron Icon
Family Psychotherapy Chevron Icon
Grief Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Grief
Grief Therapy Chevron Icon
Individual Therapy Chevron Icon
Marital Counseling Chevron Icon
Marital Therapy Chevron Icon
Panic Attack Chevron Icon
Panic Disorder Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychological Counseling Chevron Icon
Psychological Disorders Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy Services Chevron Icon
Relationship Issues Chevron Icon
Relaxation Therapy Chevron Icon
Separation Anxiety Chevron Icon
Stress Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stress
Stress Management Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Sofair-Fisch?

    Jan 19, 2020
    Dr. Mark Sofair-Fisch (psychologist) was recommended to me by my primary care physician almost ten years ago at a time when I was finding it difficult to control my anxiety and to take positive steps to remove the issues that cause me anxiety from my life. I found in Dr. Mark a man who is highly educated (holding a PhD) and truly caring about his patients. Dr. Mark cares about the whole person – body, soul, mind, and spirit. He does not merely listen, but he hears and considers what I am saying. He takes time to stop and say, “Let’s think about this.” And he will visibly, silently, take time to consider what the best answer is for me. He has used talk therapy, a workbook, and hypnosis, and he has taught me breathing exercises to help me with anxiety, panic, weight loss, and the fear of flying. Dr. Mark cares about me as a whole person. He asks about me and my whole family and then provides whatever help he can. And he is well-gifted to help. I recommend him highly and sincere
    Peter Butler Jr — Jan 19, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Mark Sofair-Fisch, PHD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Mark Sofair-Fisch, PHD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Sofair-Fisch to family and friends

    Dr. Sofair-Fisch's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Sofair-Fisch

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Mark Sofair-Fisch, PHD.

    About Dr. Mark Sofair-Fisch, PHD

    Specialties
    • Clinical Psychology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1255370953
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Mark Sofair-Fisch, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sofair-Fisch is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Sofair-Fisch has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    2 patients have reviewed Dr. Sofair-Fisch. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sofair-Fisch.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sofair-Fisch, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sofair-Fisch appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Mark Sofair-Fisch, PHD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.