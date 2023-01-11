Mark Steinberg has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Mark Steinberg
Overview of Mark Steinberg
Mark Steinberg is a Neuropsychologist in Los Gatos, CA.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Mark Steinberg's Office Locations
- 1 14601 S Bascom Ave Ste 250, Los Gatos, CA 95032 Directions (408) 356-1002
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
Ratings & Reviews
The staff is always helpful and efficient. The therapist ask about your day/week and provide you water on every visit. I feel better after each visit.
About Mark Steinberg
- Neuropsychology
- English
- 1518232644
Frequently Asked Questions
Mark Steinberg accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Mark Steinberg has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
240 patients have reviewed Mark Steinberg. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Mark Steinberg.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Mark Steinberg, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Mark Steinberg appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.