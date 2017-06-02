Dr. Mark Taylor, ARNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Taylor is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mark Taylor, ARNP
Overview of Dr. Mark Taylor, ARNP
Dr. Mark Taylor, ARNP is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Tacoma, WA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from Northwestern University The Feinberg School Of Medicine and is affiliated with St. Joseph Medical Center.
Tacoma Office3602 S 19th St, Tacoma, WA 98405 Directions
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Choice Health
- First Health
- Health Net
- HealthPartners
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicare
- Medico
- MultiPlan
- ODS Health Plan
- PacificSource
- Premera Blue Cross
- Principal Financial Group
- Principal Life
- Providence Health Plans
- Regence Blue Shield of Washington
- UnitedHealthCare
Dr Taylor is Very good. He did the surgery to remove my cataracts and even healed my 40-years nearsighted eyes!
- McGaw Med Center Of Northwestern
- Saint Joseph's Hospital
- Northwestern University The Feinberg School Of Medicine
- St. Joseph Medical Center
