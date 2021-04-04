See All Nurse Practitioners in Elizabethtown, KY
Mark Tignor, APRN

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
4.2 (5)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Mark Tignor, APRN

Mark Tignor, APRN is a Nurse Practitioner in Elizabethtown, KY. 

Mark Tignor works at Dr. Kiro Yun in Elizabethtown, KY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Mark Tignor's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Heartland Ent. & Allergy Center Psc
    101 Financial Pl Ste 104, Elizabethtown, KY 42701 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (270) 765-5127
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • MultiPlan
    • Sagamore Health Network

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

    Apr 04, 2021
    Has been treating me for allergies for several years. Explains things well.
    Robert Hubbard — Apr 04, 2021
    Photo: Mark Tignor, APRN
    About Mark Tignor, APRN

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1255695664
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Mark Tignor, APRN is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Mark Tignor is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Mark Tignor has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Mark Tignor has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Mark Tignor works at Dr. Kiro Yun in Elizabethtown, KY. View the full address on Mark Tignor’s profile.

    5 patients have reviewed Mark Tignor. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Mark Tignor.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Mark Tignor, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Mark Tignor appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

