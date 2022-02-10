See All Nurse Practitioners in Columbus, OH
Mark Tuvelle Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Mark Tuvelle

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
2.5 (8)
Call for new patient details

Overview of Mark Tuvelle

Mark Tuvelle is a Nurse Practitioner in Columbus, OH. 

Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Nurse Practitioners
Compare with other nearby providers
Raimeca Martin, FNP
Raimeca Martin, FNP
0.0 (0)
View Profile

Mark Tuvelle's Office Locations

  1. 1
    6400 E Broad St Fl 4, Columbus, OH 43213 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (614) 655-3345

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

2.5
Average provider rating
Based on 8 ratings
Patient Ratings (8)
5 Star
(3)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(5)
Leave a review

How was your appointment with Mark Tuvelle?

Feb 10, 2022
Mark is very nice and understanding, he took over my care for a different provider who was equally as awesome.
— Feb 10, 2022
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Photo: Mark Tuvelle
How would you rate your experience with Mark Tuvelle?
  • Likelihood of recommending Mark Tuvelle to family and friends

Mark Tuvelle's Office & Staff

  • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
  • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
  • Staff friendliness and courteousness
  • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

Experience with Mark Tuvelle

  • Level of trust in provider's decisions
  • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
  • How well provider listens and answers questions
  • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

Tell Us About Yourself

  • Your gender:
  • Your age group:
  • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

Finish Here

  • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
    Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
Thank you for sharing your feedback about Mark Tuvelle.

About Mark Tuvelle

Specialties
  • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
Specialties
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1154945368
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Frequently Asked Questions

Mark Tuvelle has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

Mark Tuvelle has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

8 patients have reviewed Mark Tuvelle. The overall rating for this provider is 2.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Mark Tuvelle.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Mark Tuvelle, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Mark Tuvelle appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

Are you Mark Tuvelle?

Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

It’s free and only takes a minute.

CLAIM MY PROFILE

Search

Primary Care
Close Icon

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.