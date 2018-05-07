See All Family And Marriage Counselors in Daphne, AL
Mark Underwood, LMFT Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Mark Underwood, LMFT

Marriage & Family Therapy
4.3 (6)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Mark Underwood, LMFT is a Marriage & Family Therapist in Daphne, AL. 

Mark Underwood works at Crossway Counseling Center in Daphne, AL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, Cigna and UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Locations

  1. 1
    Crossway Counseling Center
    27625 Us Highway 98, Daphne, AL 36526 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (251) 626-7959
    Monday
    3:00pm - 9:00pm
    Tuesday
    3:00pm - 9:00pm
    Wednesday
    3:00pm - 9:00pm
    Thursday
    3:00pm - 9:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT)
Depressive Disorders
Family Psychotherapy
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT)
Depressive Disorders
Family Psychotherapy

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Family Psychotherapy Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Mark Underwood?

    May 07, 2018
    Mark is great! He works with my adolescent and he thinks he’s “cool” which is a BIG deal. He doesn’t BS and gives you real life things to do to help you.
    Winniekitty — May 07, 2018
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Mark Underwood, LMFT
    How would you rate your experience with Mark Underwood, LMFT?
    • Likelihood of recommending Mark Underwood to family and friends

    Mark Underwood's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Mark Underwood

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Mark Underwood, LMFT.

    About Mark Underwood, LMFT

    Specialties
    • Marriage & Family Therapy
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1093064016
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Undergraduate School
    • University of Texas / Austin Campus
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Mark Underwood, LMFT is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Mark Underwood is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Mark Underwood has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Mark Underwood works at Crossway Counseling Center in Daphne, AL. View the full address on Mark Underwood’s profile.

    6 patients have reviewed Mark Underwood. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Mark Underwood.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Mark Underwood, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Mark Underwood appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Mark Underwood, LMFT?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.